× Keenan Lewis named Landry-Walker football coach

New Orleans — Former Saints cornerback, Keenan Lewis has been named the new Head Football Coach at Landry-Walker High School. He replaces Emanuel Powell, who had been the Charging Bucs head coach for the last decade.

Lewis is a graduate of O.P. Walker High School and was chosen to take-on the new role “not only because of his career as a professional football player, but his holistic “academics first” approach to building a high quality football program,” as was stated in the school’s press release.

The release went-on with a quote from Algiers Charter Interim CEO, Stuart Gay about the hire:

“This is a transformative time for our organization,” Gay said. “The Landry-Walker football program has a strong reputation as a football powerhouse and we are extremely proud of that legacy. But we recognize the importance of putting academics at the forefront of everything we do, including athletics. As we work to transition the entire organization, we have been intentional and strategic about how we move forward. Bringing a leader like Keenan Lewis to our team reinforces our focus on our athletes being students first.”

A quote from Lewis on his new position is as follows:

“I want to thank Algiers Charter for the opportunity to lead the Charging Bucs Football team,” Lewis said. “As a former student-athlete, I understand the importance of a well-rounded and academically-focused football program. I’m committed to making a positive, life-long impact on every single student-athlete I encounter and I look forward to helping them reach their full potential on the football field and beyond.”