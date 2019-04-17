How old do you think Barbie is? Yes to AARP card. No to plastic surgery.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Barbie is having a big birthday this year.

She's been an inspiring role model since 1959.

That means Barbie, get this, turns 60 this year.

60.

Barbie.

Can you believe it?

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood got to go to the National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention when these Barbie fans came to New Orleans.

According to these Barbie lovers, there's a Barbie sold someplace in the world every three seconds.

She's had a good life with a resume full of all kind of careers around the world.

And now, she's heading into the future.

Who knows what the future holds for Barbie who looks better and is better than ever.

Barbie is 60!