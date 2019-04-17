Help police nail down arrest of hardware store vandalism suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to catch an accused hardware store vandal. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to Police, the crime happened on April 14 at about 3:00 in the afternoon at Harry’s Ace Hardware in the 3500 block of Magazine Street.

Workers at the business say a man approach while wearing latex gloves and carrying at least one can of spray paint then vandalize the exterior of the building. At least one worker was able to take photographs of a man who the store says is responsible for the crime. Workers say that the man was laughing when they confronted him.

New Orleans police identify the man as 25-year-old Courtland McCullough. They say that once he is arrested, he will be booked with criminal damage to property.

Workers with the hardware store posted photos of the vandalism and the man who they say is responsible on the business’ Facebook page. They also allowed WGNO to use the photos for this report.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the photos provided by the hardware store employees

If you can help solve this latest case call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you do not have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.