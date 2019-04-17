× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | Lemon Cream Sandwiches

Molly’s back in the kitchen with Ben McLauchlin of Swerve, whipping up a batch of his low carb, gluten-free lemon cream cookie sandwiches!

Lemon Cream Sandwiches

Makes 14 servings

Ingredients:

Lemon Shortbread Cookie:

½ cup butter (room temperature)

½ cup Swerve, Granular

1 ¾ cup of blanched almond flour

2 tablespoons unsweetened protein powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon lemon zest

½ teaspoon lemon extract (optional)

Lemon Cream Cheese Filling:

4 ounces cream cheese (room temperature)

1/4 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

¼ teaspoon lemon extract

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon fresh lemon zest

1/3 cup Swerve, Confectioner’s

Instructions:

Lemon Shortbread Cookies:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. In stand mixer on medium high speed, beat butter and Swerve, Granular until creamy. Add almond flour, protein flour, vanilla extract, lemon zest, and salt and beat on medium until well combined. Roll the dough into around 28 balls, and place balls evenly across both cookie sheets. Halfway flatten each ball gently with a flat rimmed glass or cocktail glass. If they stick to the bottom of the glass, gently peel off dough. Place one cookie sheet in the oven and bake for 5 minutes. Take out of oven and press each cookie down again with bottom of the glass. They will be ¼ inch thick. Place back into oven and cook for another 8 minutes. They will be light brown on the edges. Remove from oven and let cool on cookie sheet. Place second cookie sheet in oven and follow the same steps.

**Note: Cookies can sit out on the counter for a few hours and become a little more firm if you have the time and makes them a bit more crisp.

Lemon Cream Cheese Filling:

In an electric mixer or with a hand mixer on medium high speed, mix cream cheese until smooth. Then add Swerve Confectioners and beat until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and beat on medium high for 10 minutes. Provide fluffiness and helps combine flavors. Place into icing bag with a Wilton 1A Round Tip.

Take two individual cookies. With the first cookie pipe about a quarter size of the filling onto the center of the cookie. Place the other cookie on top of cookie with filling and squeeze together. Set aside, and follow this process for all cookies until you have around 14 lemon cream sandwiches.

Per serving: 190 calories, 19 grams fat, 8 grams saturated fat (can use coconut oil for less animal based and more plant-based fats), 95 mg sodium, 13 grams carbohydrate (1 gram net carb), 2 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 4 grams protein.

###

