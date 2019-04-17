× Former Governor Kathleen Blanco under hospice care

BATON ROUGE – Former Governor Kathleen Blanco is now under hospice care.

The Louisiana State Legislator announced the development in Blanco’s battle against cancer on April 16, according to WBRZ.

“I think it’s biblical, and I think it’s practical that we pray for those that we know and love, that have served us together,” Sen. Long said Tuesday, according to WBRZ.

“I am in a fight for my own life, one that will be difficult to win,” Blanco said in an open letter to Louisiana in 2017 as she announced her diagnosis.

Blanco, a New Iberia native, was the first woman to ever be elected governor of Louisiana, serving from 2004 through 2008.