Alleva steps-down as LSU Athletic Director

Baton Rouge, La. — Joe Alleva is stepping down as LSU’s Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics to transition into a new role with the university as the special assistant to the president for donor relations.

Alleva, who has been at LSU since 2008, will continue his duties as the Tigers’ AD until they find his replacement.

A release from the university quoted both LSU’s president and Alleva after the news broke:

“We are grateful to Joe for his years of service and dedication to LSU,” said LSU President F. King Alexander. “Under his leadership, LSU Athletics has become even more nationally competitive and our student-athletes have reached new levels of academic achievement.”

“The eleven years Annie and I have been here in Baton Rouge have been some of the best in our lives,” said Alleva. “We have made lifelong friends and memories in Louisiana. This is truly a special place. It’s been an honor to serve LSU, and I am proud to continue to do that in a new role.”

During Alleva’s time as LSU’s Director of Athletics, their sports programs earned 18 SEC team titles and 124 individual conference championships, as well as 48 individual NCAA Championships. In that time he also made improvements to many of LSU’s athletic facilities, including an expansion of Tiger Stadium and renovations to many other practice facilities and venues on campus.