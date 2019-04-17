× NOMA admission fees to be donated to the St. Landry Parish churches and Notre Dame Cathedral

NEW ORLEANS – NOMA announced earlier this week that all admission fees collected during Easter weekend will be donated to the Notre Dame Cathedral.

“In response to the recent tragic fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) will donate all proceeds from museum attendance on Saturday, 4/20 and Sunday, 4/21 to rebuilding efforts.”

However, some locals were upset that their money would be going to a cause so far away, when local churches could use the money.

NOMA responded with:

“We have received feedback from our community, and we are listening. NOMA’s intention, as a fine arts institution, was to help preserve the priceless works of art within Notre Dame and the architectural achievements the Cathedral represents. It is equally imperative that, as a Louisiana institution, we show support for those affected by the hateful events that have stricken the hearts of our community. The museum will provide the option for visitors to donate their admission fees to the churches in St. Landry Parish in lieu of Notre Dame Cathedral. We ask that visitors to the museum specify where they would like their admission to be directed at the front desk upon entry.”

Over Easter weekend, visitors can enjoy all of NOMA’s special exhibitions, including Keith Sonnier: Until Today, Bondye: Between and Beyond, Ear to the Ground: Earth and Element in Contemporary Art, and the newly opened Paper Revolutions: French Drawings from the New Orleans Museum of Art.

NOMA is located at 1 Collins Diboll Circle in New Orleans.

The hours for this weekend are as follows:

Saturday, 4/20/19 from 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.

Sunday, 4/21/19 from 11 A.M. – 5 P.M.