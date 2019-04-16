The Fillmore presents, Foundation of Funk: Zigaboo Modeliste & George Porter Jr.

NEW ORLEANS – Don’t fear if you miss them at Jazz Fest, because Foundation of Funk is coming to The Fillmore New Orleans!

Foundation of Funk: Zigaboo Modeliste & George Porter Jr., plus special guests Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, and Tony Hall will be at the Fillmore on Wednesday, May 1.

This event is ALL AGES, however, guests under 21 must enter through Canal Street.

Guests 21+ may use the entrance inside of Harrah’s Casino, on the second floor of Masquerade Night Club.

Tickets range from $30 – $75, and can be purchased here.

General Admission and reserved stadium seating are available.

General Admission is STANDING ROOM ONLY.