Ruby Slipper presents their grand opening today

NEW ORLEANS - This morning, Ruby Slipper is having their grand opening in Metairie. Select meals and Bloody Marys will be served for a discounted price in honor of today's celebration.

The grand opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. and the ribbon cutting happens at 10:30 a.m.

The Ruby Slipper location is 2700 Metairie Road. This location will be the eighth Ruby Slipper in New Orleans.

Although the grand opening is today, there was a soft opening on April 2.

Head Chef Jerry says it was to let "people come in and see he ambiance, taste the food, and see what it's all about." He also told WGNO Ruby slipper is a different kind of scene.

"It's really family oriented," he said. "My staff and I are like family and we bond. I think our friendship sets a standard for our customers."

Chef Jerry says he's opened up restaurants in he past but he's elated to open up this one.

"It's a great opportunity," he said. "I hope we can bring in some new faces and new revenue."

The award winning dine-in serves breakfast food, adult beverages, and, of course, home-cooked NOLA food. But, they're best known for their Eggs Benedict.

Customer Pam Schambra was more than impressed with her dish.

"It's delicious!" she said. "I've had Eggs Benedict all over the world and this is one of the best!"

Everyone is invited to attend the local celebration! The grand opening ends at noon.