Retired state fire marshal dog loses battle with cancer

BATON ROUGE, LA — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office on Tuesday announced the death of one of its retired trained dogs.

Daisy was a 12-year-old black Labrador retriever. She started her work with the fire marshal’s office in 2009.

The fire marshal’s office says that since Daisy’s retirement in 2017, a cancerous tumor had been detected on her. She died this morning, Tuesday, April 16.

Daisy was specially trained to detect accelerants that could lead to the quick spread of flames at fire scenes. But she also enjoyed playing fetch, working for treats, and meeting children during numerous stops at schools and other locations.

“Even though Daisy had been away from day-to-day operations for more than a year, she was still considered an integral part of the SFM family and her loss still felt deeply,” said State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning in a news release announcing the dog’s death. “We will always be appreciative of K-9 Daisy for her service to the state of Louisiana.”

In 2017, days before her retirement, Daisy and her handler, Lt. Keith Reed, were awarded Team of the Year honors for their work.

Below is a photo gallery provided by the fire marshal’s office that shows Daisy on the job and enjoying some of her favorite activities.