× New Orleans bachelorette party crashed by dead body in Airbnb

NEW ORLEANS – From St. Louis to New Orleans, this bachelorette party became memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The story-teller is Abbey, and boy did she have a lot to say.

The entire story is posted on her blog, but here is the jist…

Eight lovely ladies were looking forward to a fun-filled St. Patrick’s Day weekend bachelorette party in New Orleans.

When they arrived at their Airbnb, there was a man sitting on the couch in the common space.

Assuming he was the owner, and only seeing the back of him, the ladies went on with their business.

They spent the next few hours getting ready for a wild night on Bourbon.

A few girls walked back to the Airbnb around midnight, while the rest of the group stayed out till around 2 A.M.

When the 2 A.M. group noticed the man was sitting in the exact same position, in the exact same spot, they knew something was up.

One of the girls, a nurse, checked for a pulse, but was unable to find one.

She recalls the man had foam around his mouth, and was cold, as if he had been dead for hours.

From here, police come, several statements are taken, and the girls are off to find a new place to sleep.

They say Airbnb did a good job in refunding their money, and paying for them to get a hotel.

Abbey ends her blog by saying that their weekend in New Orleans wasn’t completely ruined…

“In fact, New Orleans was one of the coolest cities I’ve ever been to! The rich history in this city is UNREAL and the St. Patrick’s Day parade was the best part of the trip. I even caught a cabbage thrown from a float. 🥬 Apparently that’s a normal occurrence… getting hit in the head with other random vegetables is also a normal occurrence.”

The girls say they never learned the name of the deceased man, but they do know he died from an apparent drug overdose.