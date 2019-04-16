Neat meatless hot dogs at Dat Dog for Good Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- All you Catholics know that Good Friday is this Friday, and that means no meat!

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez found some neat meatless options for you at Dat Dog!

If you're trying to be a good Catholic then you don't eat meat during Lent on Fridays. Dat Dog doesn't want you to have to give up their dogs, so they have vegan Lenten dogs.

"Our vegan bratwurst looks, tastes, and smells like a real brat. It is very delicious and healthy for you," Victoria Verhagen, the General Manager of Dat Dog on Magazine Street said.

Their vegan dogs are perfect for Lent or someone who is vegan or prefers no meat.

"People are surprised to know that we have great plant options at Dat Dog. You don't have to miss out on the whole Dat Dog experience if you don't eat meat because of these options," she said.

Dat Dog has a lot of variety when it comes to these meatless options.

They have an apple sage dog, chipotle veggie dog, vegan cookout dog, vegan werewolf dog, and their seadog special which is cod.

