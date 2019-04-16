Chalmette man arrested for possession of nearly 1,000 marijuana edibles

CHALMETTE, LA – Police discovered nearly $4000 worth of marijuana edibles at the suspect’s home.

Deputies say they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 2200 block of Volpe Drive in Chalmette.

On the scene, deputies spoke to a female who claimed she had been in a verbal altercation with her children’s father, 36-year-old Wilbert Green.

During the course of the investigation, deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and upon entry to the home, recovered a large amount of prepackaged, edible food items containing THC, numerous hand-rolled marijuana cigarettes, and a glass jar containing melted butter which contained cooked marijuana.

The estimated street value for the edible items and narcotics is $3,400.

A 32 revolver handgun and $780 in cash were also recovered, Sheriff Pohlmann said.

Green was apprehended on the scene after he was found hiding in the attic of the residence.

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute THC, two counts of child endangerment, and illegal carrying of a weapon are the official charges.