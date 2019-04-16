Bayou boy Laine Hardy makes it to Top 10 on ‘American Idol’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Louisiana native Laine Hardy keeps rising to the top on the hit ABC show, "American Idol." Last night the "bayou boy" from Livingston Parish secured his spot in the "Top 10."

Viewers voted Laine into the "Top 10" after his performance on Monday night. The judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan keep praising Hardy for his growth.

On Monday's episode, he performed "Hurricane," giving a shout out to his home state Louisiana.

Stay tuned in coming weeks as Laine continues his journey on "American Idol." Remember now is the time to vote to keep this Louisiana boy on the show!