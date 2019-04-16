× Audubon Zoo & Aquarium nominated for USA Today awards

NEW ORLEANS– Do you love the Audubon Zoo and Aquarium as much as we do? Well now’s your chance to show it!

The Audubon Zoo and Audubon Aquarium of the Americas are nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

This contest gives voters the chance to pick their favorite spots. You have until Monday, April 22nd to vote. A person can vote once a day for the duration of the contest.

To vote for Audubon Zoo, click HERE.

To vote for Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, click HERE.