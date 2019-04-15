The Charlie Landry Foundation carries on the legacy of a great Ponchatoula student athlete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCHATOULA, LA - Darron Landry is taking a trip down memory lane, looking at old photos of his little brother, who passed away in 1999.

“He was a talent, he was a two-way guy,” Darron Landry said. “He went both ways, offense and defense in football - and team captain. Same thing in baseball, he was a pitcher and catcher. Southeastern signed him as a pitcher, catcher. He left Southeaster and walked on at LSU on the football team.”

Charlie Landry was Ponchatoula High School's star athlete in the late 90s, and he was also an active member of the community.

He was a Key Club officer in high school and a volunteer tutor, and his passing was a shock to everyone around him.

“He passed away in a single car accident,” Darron Landry said. “Charlie was driving, and they had two other people in the vehicle with him, and Charlie was the only one who didn't have his seatbelt on. He ran off the road and was partially ejected. The people that came out to the funeral was so overwhelming that we were trying to think of ways to give back.”

That's when his family created the Charlie Landry Memorial Scholarship.

The memorial scholarship offers financial assistance to student athletes who best exemplifies Charlie Landry’s spirit academically, athletically, and in the community.

So far, over $20,000 in scholarship funds have been given.

It’s one way for friends and family members of Charlie Landry to keep his memory alive.