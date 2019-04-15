Several relics saved, first photos after fire from inside Notre Dame

PARIS, France – As the world watch Notre Dame de Paris burn on Monday afternoon, a collective breath was held to see how much damage the blaze did inside.

We’re just now beginning to get a first look.

Pictures from inside the cathedral are making their way online and are providing glimpses of despair, but more importantly: hope.

One of the first photos released is from Reuters’ Philippe Wojazer. He captured the rubble left inside the sanctuary, but also showed that the cross behind the altar still stands tall.

Reuters' Philippe Wojazer captures a stunning photo from inside Notre Dame after the fire pic.twitter.com/OxUP0U9AvN — Brian Kosciesza (@BrianKosh) April 15, 2019

And while the roof maybe gone, miraculously, the wooden chairs and vestibules in parts of the sanctuary remain relatively untouched.

Inside #NotreDame. Only a small part of the vault collapsed. Interior seems relatively untouched. Alleluia! pic.twitter.com/uI47wQ6WaB — Axel Reinaud (@areinaud) April 15, 2019

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, tweeted out that several relics, including the Crown of Thorns, the tunic of Saint Louis, and several major pieces of art were saved from the fire by a human chain of police and municipal agents.