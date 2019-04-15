Ponchatoula’s Louisiana Strawberry Queen 48

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCHATOULA - The Louisiana Strawberry Festival has come and gone but not without having an impressive turnout! Among the crowd of thousands stands the 48th Louisiana Strawberry Queen, Heidi Carrier.

Heidi Carrier was crowed The Louisiana Strawberry Queen in last year. Her reign began on July 1st, 2018 and it ends July 1st, 2019.

While the festival was held last week, the City of Ponchatoula celebrated all month long. "It really is a time for us [the community] to bond. We really do cherish times like this." Heidi told Twist. "I wouldn't want to shares these moments anywhere else."

Heidi began her pageant journey at the tender age of six weeks. Thanks to her Grandparents, the shining start was introduced to the glitz and glam life style naturally. "Those two are the reason I did it."

Carrie's Grandparents were a part of a pageant called Cinderella. This encouraged the Queens mom to have Heidi pursue pageantry.

Being Queen isn't always easy. It takes much discipline and maturity. Heidi told us, she's had to sacrifice family time, friend bonding, and special moments but she wouldn't trade it for the world "I love this job. I love my people. It's more than a crown and a banner being a Queen in Ponchatoula means the world to me."

While Heidi's reign is coming to an end, she's planning on making every day count. She visits schools, plays with children at the local park, and volunteers at community events faithfully

The Louisiana Strawberry Queen tells Twist, this is likely her last time competing for a title but she's at peace with it.