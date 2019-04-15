× Number 9: Tulane Beach Volleyball Earns Number Nine Seed for CCSA Championship

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane beach volleyball team has earned the No. 9 seed for the 2019 CCSA Beach Volleyball Championships, the league announced Sunday. The championship will be held Friday through Sunday at LakePoint Sporting Community in Emerson, Georgia.



Tulane is in group four alongside fourth-seeded South Carolina and fifth-seeded Georgia State. Group one includes No. 1 Florida State, No. 8 College of Charleston and No. 12 Southern Mississippi. Group two is made up of No. 2 LSU, No. 7 TCU and No. 11 UNC Wilmington. Group three features No. 3 Florida International, No. 6 Florida Atlantic and No. 10 UAB.



The 12 teams will participate in pool play on Friday, with an elimination round and quarterfinal competition on Saturday, followed by semifinals and the final championship on Sunday.



The Green Wave will open competition against South Carolina on Friday at 10:30 a.m. on courts six through 10. The team will then face Georgia State at 1:30 p.m. on courts one through five.



Championship results throughout the weekend can be accessed at the CCSA website, while both the semifinal and final matches will be broadcast live.



Tulane was seeded sixth in last year’s CCSA Championship, going 2-2 with wins over UAB and College of Charleston.



Championship Rankings

1. Florida State

2. LSU

3. Florida International

4. South Carolina

5. Georgia State

6. Florida Atlantic

7. TCU

8. College of Charleston

9. Tulane

10. UAB

11. UNCW

12. Southern Mississippi

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.