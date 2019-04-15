NOPD: Rideshare turned into armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for the driver of a car who is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the NOPD, the crime happened on March 28 in the 1000 block of Loyola Avenue. In that area, you'll find bus and streetcar stops as well as the Amtrak and Greyhound station, so it's a common hub for people who are traveling to or from other locations.

In this case, police say a woman in the area ordered a ride from one of the ridesharing apps. Police say after the woman got inside the car, the driver took her to the wrong destination then pulled a gun and robbed her.

Police released a surveillance photo that they say is the car involved. It's described as perhaps a Saturn Vue.

The NOPD have not revealed which ridesharing app was being used or if the car was in fact the one listed as the victim's driver.

The app UBER has some safety tips for riders. They include:

Request your ride while you're indoors. Wait for it to arrive before going outside. That way, you're not standing around in clear site and waiting for a ride to arrive.

Check to make sure your ride's driver, license plate, and vehicle description match the one on your app.

Ask the driver to confirm your name.

Ride in the backseat to allow easier exit from either side of the car.

If you can help police solve the latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers. So far, 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.