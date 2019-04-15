NOPD looking for man suspected of Elysian Fields knife attack

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they say slashed a victim during an argument in a parking lot on Elysian Fields.

The argument occurred in the 1600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue around 3 a.m. on March 26, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the victim on the left forearm before fleeing North Claiborne Street toward Marigny Street.

The suspect was wearing a black New Orleans Saints knit cap, a brown short-sleeved t-shirt, black pants, and a black drawstring backpack.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured subject is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.

Google Map for coordinates 29.974312 by -90.057672.

1600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue

