Kenner gymnastics coach to serve 65 years for molesting boys

KENNER, LA – The former gymnastics coach plead guilty as charged, and was sentenced to 65 years in prison.

The judge made the decision after 27-year-old Jonathan M. West admitted to sexually exploiting 13 boys under his care.

The victims were between the ages of eight and 15 when the abuse happened, beginning in 2015 and ending with his arrest on May 31, 2018, according to the bill of information.

West pleaded guilty to:

Nine counts of indecent behavior with juveniles;

One count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13;

Eight counts of sexual battery;

Two counts of oral sexual battery;

Three counts of sexual battery of a child under age 13;

One count of computer solicitation of a minor under age 13.

West’s sentences were:

65 years for each of the sexual battery of juveniles under age 13;

25 years for the indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13;

20 years for the computer solicitation of a minor under age 13;

10 years for each of the sexual battery counts;

10 years for each of the oral sexual battery counts; and,

Seven years for each of the indecent behavior with juvenile counts.

Judge Stephen Enright of the 24th Judicial District Court ran the sentences concurrently, for a total of 65 years.

Police say should West ever be released from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Following West’s arrest, which was public record, more victims came forward, telling police they too were abused.