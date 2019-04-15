How lucky is your Lucky Duck? Find out at Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

PONCHATOULA, La - It's the world's biggest strawberry party.
And the best place to test the luck of your own personal Lucky Duck. It's a game. And you never know when you can be the winner.
And WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there LIVE riding the rides and playing the games at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival in Ponchatoula, Louisiana.
It was quite a delicious time for Wild Bill and all the friends he bumped into.
This was year the 48th year for the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival where everybody, as you can see, had a "berry" good time.
The festival is free.
With great food.
With great music.
And of course with an endless supply of great strawberries.
Wild Bill and WGNO News with a Twist were LIVE at 5pm and 6pm on Friday.