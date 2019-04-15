× He Did It Again: Kody Hoese Repeats as American Athletic Conference Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. – For the second time this season and second consecutive week, Tulane junior infielder Kody Hoese has been named The American Athletic Conference Player of the Week the league announced on Monday.

It’s the fourth honor from the league Hoese has received this season, as twice this year he’s been named to the league’s weekly honor roll back in February and March.

The Griffith, Indiana, native finished the week batting .467 at the plate with six home runs and 10 runs scored. Of his seven hits, Hoese hit three more home runs to continue to lead the nation in the category to sit at 19, adding in a pair of doubles as he slugged 1.200 with a .591 on-base percentage.

He earned multiple hits in two of the four games, including going 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored against Southeastern Louisiana, while going 2-for-4 in game one against USF in an eventual sweep of the Bulls this weekend. Hoese had a home run in each of the first three games of the week, as he scored multiple times in all four and crossing the plate 10 times in all.

Tulane is back in action on Tuesday, taking on the New Orleans Privateers at Maestri Field at 6:30 p.m.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.