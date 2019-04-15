Getting jazzy with new Jazz Fest-themed nail polish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Before you know it Jazz Fest will be here and you want to look hip and jazzy, right? Two sister-in-laws have created a line of nail polish to keep you stylish from your fingertips to your toes.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez shows us Native Polish.

Allison and Julie Hoffman are sister-in-laws. Together they created a line of nail polish called, Native.

"In 2015 we were at Congo Square listening to Erica Falls at Jazz Fest looking at our pedicured toes and we wondered why there wasn't a line of local nail polish," Allison Hoffman said. After that the two worked hard to get a line of nail polish made.

So for the past four years Native Polish has been painting toes and fingers all over town. This year the Hoffman gals wanted to pay tribute to Jazz Fest where their idea was born.

"We really want to let tourists and locals exude their passion for their 50th anniversary from the fingertips to their toes with our new line of Jazz Fest themed polish," she said. A few of the featured colors part of this Jazz Fest-themed collection are: Locals Day, Mid-City Magic, 50 and Festy, and Rosemint.

This family home-grown business is something The Hoffman's are proud of.

"We took out the harmful chemicals found in many mainstream brands like formaldehyde," she said.

Every year they come out with two collections. One for Spring/Summer and the other for Fall/Winter.

They are excited to launch this new collection.

"A little bit of wearable lagniappe. There's a lot of local flair infused in each tiny bottle."

In 2016 they also launched a line mini-Native Polish for young girls.

For more information about Native Polish, click HERE.