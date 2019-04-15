× Benjamin Watson helping raise funds for St. Landry Parish churches

New Orleans- Former New Orleans Saints’ tight end, Benjamin Watson, is promoting fundraising efforts for the three St. Landry Parish churches that were burned down last month.

St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas were all burned in a 10-day span from March 26 to April 4.

Watson recently shared a social media post, showing that a GoFundMe account has been set up by the Seventh District Baptist Association.

Their initial goal was to raise $1.8 million, so far they have raised just over $53,000.

If would like to help with their recovery, you can access the page by clicking here.

If you would like to mail in your donations, you can do so using the address below:

Seventh District Baptist Association

Seventh District

P.O. Box 281

Ville Platte, La 70586