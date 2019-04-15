Barbie goes on tour for her 60th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Barbie turned 60 and she came to the New Orleans area to celebrate! The plastic icon is holding a Barbie 'Be Anything' tour which comes to Walmarts across America.

The tour stopped by the Slidell Walmart (167 Northshore Blvd., Slidell, LA 70460) on April 14th between 11 AM and 4 PM.

The tour is meant to encourage girls to be anything they desire despite gender or age.

Fans got to enter their name for a chance to win $20,000 to make their dreams come true.

Model, Robin Barnes stopped by and so did radio personality, Uptown Angela.

"This is such a wonderful event. It's nice to see these young girls motivated and excited to take on new things" Angela said. "I love the energy."

Parents from the NOLA ares were impressed by the inaugural tour. One parent told WGNO "I definitely feel it helped their confidence - boost[ed] their spirit. Made them want to try different things in life."

The Barbie 'Be Anything' Tour had different stations for the girls (and boys) to try out: hair salons, dress-up closets, and even a stage with a backdrop to take pictures.

"Barbie has been an inspiration for these girls, even for myself " Herschel Canton-Hudson, the manager of the event, told us. "I used to play with Barbies myself and she showed me I can do anything too!

Barbie had over 200 careers and mastered all of them.

"We really want them to understand that they can literally be anything they want to be."

The Barbie 'Be Anything' Tour is projected to last through the better part of the year. We have no update on next year's tour.