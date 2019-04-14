Puppies are drooling over their new puppy park in Covington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- If your pup is looking for a new place to play, there's a new puppy park in Covington that just opened up for your pups.

The park includes a fire hydrant fountain, and an obstacle course for your four-legged friends!

11-year old, Nathan Posey took his two dogs "Vegas," and "Sailor" to the new park today. He said the best part is, "We've only been here about 10 minutes, and my dogs have already made new friends with the other dogs."

WGNO's Kenny Lopez takes us to the Covington Puppy Park.

The park is open 7 am to 7 pm on Tuesdays through Sundays. The puppy park will be closed every 2nd Thursday of every month for flea control.