Hundreds of people showed up to the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival parade on Saturday

PONCHATOULA- Hundreds of people watched the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival parade roll in downtown Ponchatoula on Saturday morning. You can see the King and Queen of the festival waving to hundreds of kids and even congressman Steve Scalise joining in on all of the fun. The early parade on Saturday marked the start of the fun weekend festival full of great food, strawberries, entertainment, and fun for people of all ages to enjoy. This is the festival's 48th year in Ponchatoula.