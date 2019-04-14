Easter Egg Hunt held at Audubon River view this weekend

AUDUBON PARK- Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman invited everyone to his 14th annual Easter egg Hunt at Audubon River view, also known as The Fly. Hundreds of kids got up early in the morning to participate in four Easter egg hunts. As you can see, the kids wiped the place clean. But, there was still fun to be had with sheriffs to meet, horses to be petted, and even a tour of some fire engines for the kiddos. The event was free to the public.
