Saturday evening sobriety checkpoint on the eastbank of Jefferson Parish

In an effort to prevent alcoholic-related injuries and fatalities, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a seatbelt and sobriety checkpoint this weekend.

The checkpoint will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 between the hours of 7:00 P.M. and 2:00 A.M.

The location of the checkpoint will not be released ahead of time.

Impaired drivers will be arrested.

The JPSO would like to remind all motorists to choose a designated driver.

Motorists who are stopped and found to be under the influence will be arrested.

Do not drink and drive.