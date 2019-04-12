× Report: David Griffin to lead Pelicans basketball operations

One of the more respected personnel men in the NBA has reportedly been hired to be the Pelicans director of basketball operations.

David Griffin, former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager, has been hired, according to ESPN. The Pelicans have yet to confirm Griffith’s arrival.

In 2016, the Cavaliers won the NBA title, defeating defending champion Golden State in 7 games.

In Cleveland, Griffin was responsible for acquiring All-Star forward Kevin Love from the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also acquired Channing Frye and JR Smith via trade.

Griffin made a controversial move during the Cavaliers championship season. He fired head coach David Blatt and replaced him with Ty Lue. Blatt was fired despite the Cavaliers having a record of 30-11.

Griffin resigned as Cavaliers general manager in the summer of 2017.