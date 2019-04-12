Report: David Griffin to lead Pelicans basketball operations

Posted 4:27 PM, April 12, 2019, by

INDEPENDENCE, OH - SEPTEMBER 26: (L-R) Head coach David Blatt and general manager David Griffin of the Cleveland Cavaliers answers questions during media day at Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 26, 2014 in Independence, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

One of the more respected personnel men in the NBA has reportedly been hired to be the Pelicans director of basketball operations.

David Griffin, former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager, has been hired, according to ESPN. The Pelicans have yet to confirm Griffith’s arrival.

In 2016, the Cavaliers won the NBA title, defeating defending champion Golden State in 7 games.

In Cleveland, Griffin was responsible for acquiring All-Star forward Kevin Love from the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also acquired Channing Frye and JR Smith via trade.

Griffin made a controversial move during the Cavaliers championship season. He fired head coach David Blatt and replaced him with Ty Lue. Blatt was fired despite the Cavaliers having a record of 30-11.

Griffin resigned as Cavaliers general manager in the summer of 2017.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.