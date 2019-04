× Pelicans reportedly name David Griffin VP of Basketball Operations

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans have named David Griffin the team’s new Executive VP of Basketball Operations, according to reports.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the move in a tweet this afternoon.

Likely title for David Griffin with the Pelicans, source says: Executive VP of Basketball Operations. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2019

The Pelicans parted ways with former general manager Dell Demps on February 15.