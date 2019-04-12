× NOPD officer shot at Mid-City gas station

New Orleans- An NOPD officer is in stable condition this morning after being shot last night at the Shell Gas Station on Tulane Avenue in New Orleans.

Investigators say that around 9:16 p.m., officers responded to an suspicious persons call in the area.

Officers were informed ahead of time that the individual was armed.

When officers arrived on-scene, they were able to locate the suspect matching the description of the suspicious person.

An NOPD officer attempted to perform a pat-down on the man, leading to a struggle between the two men.

The subject grabbed his weapon and fired at the officer, striking him in his right leg.

The injured officer was able to hold the subject down until back-up arrived.They were able to quickly arrested the subject.

A second subject was also detained at the location.

The injured NOPD officer was transported to an area hospital, and at last check he is in stable condition.

The NOPD Force Investigation Team is leading the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident should call 504-658-6010.