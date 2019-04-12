NOLA Craft Cocktail Experience Drink of the Day: Victory “The Harry Nilsson”

Daniel Victory has been lauded as a pioneer of the New Orleans “craft cocktail” emergence and is considered one of the most engaging ambassadors of the Crescent City. His dedication to preserving the artistry and sophistication of classic cocktail creation, as well as the ambiance and high standard of service set forth by many generations’ old bartenders, sets Daniel Victory apart from the rest.

Here’s “The Harry Nilsson” craft cocktail from Victory made with Lime, Ciroc Coconut Vodka, simple syrup and a garnish of Lime.

Enjoy one with the NOLA Craft Cocktail Experience – Available Now!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here to purchase a NOLA Craft Cocktail Card Today

NOLA Craft Cocktail Restrictions

Must be 21 or older to purchase a Nola Craft Cocktail Card.

Cocktails poured at discretion of the bar/location.

Valid for two craft cocktails from the menu at each location (NOT VALID FOR WINE, BEER or SPIRITS).

Not valid with other discounts/promotions.

User is responsible for any cover charge.

Must mention card when ordering.

Limit 1 card per household.

Does not include gratuity.

Card has No Cash Value.

Card will expire on 03/31/2020.

Other Restrictions may apply.

Offer subject to change without notice.

Purchase Agreement