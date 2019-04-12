How many times can shoplifters target the same store in just two weeks?

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department uses its Youtube channel to release videos of crimes and suspects, among other things.

Many of the recent videos involve shoplifting cases, all of them at the same store.

The NOPD is hoping to solve shoplifting cases from February 18, March 30, March 31, and April 5 at the Family Dollar store at 2125 Caton Street.

One of the cases was recently featured on the Wheel of Justice.

In the February 18 case, three suspects stole multiple containers of laundry detergent. The NOPD released two video clips in the investigation. At one point in the videos, a store worker tries to stop the thieves. Both clips are below.

In the March 30 case, again laundry detergent is stolen according to police, but there’s only one suspect in the case. Below is video from that investigation.

In the March 31 case, a man is seen taking an entire box of body was from a stocking cart at the store, according to police, and walking out without paying for it. Police also released two clips in the case on their Youtube channel. Both clips are below.

In the most recent case so far, on April 5, the suspects are accused of stealing diapers. The NOPD released three video clips in this investigation. In a couple of the clips, you can see store workers hurrying to try to stop the suspects.

Right now, there’s no indication from police that the shoplifting cases are related, other than the location. If you can help police track down any of the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

