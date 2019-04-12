× Fisher-Price recalls 5 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers due to infant deaths

Fisher-Price issued a recall of 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers Friday after multiple infants were found to have died while the product was in use.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Division’s website, 30 infant fatalities have occurred when infants rolled over while unrestrained “or other circumstances” since the product was introduced in 2009.

Consumers are advised to stop using the sleepers immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

Rock ‘n Play Sleepers were sold at major retailers for between $40 and $49.