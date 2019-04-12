Fire balls, smoke, gunfire and chopper coming to Saint Charles Parish airport

AMA, LOUISIANA — Maybe you think April 15, tax day, is a real battle. This year, it may seem even more so if you’re around the Saint Charles Airport in Ama, Louisiana.

From about 7:00 that morning and lasting until about 8:00 in the evening, the television show NCIS New Orleans will be filming an episode at the airport.

According to a news release from the parish, simulated special effects gunfire, fire balls, and smoke will be used as part of the production. Also, a Black Hawk helicopter will be flying over the airport and the surrounding area during the filming.

The parish is asking neighbors to avoid interfering with the production unless it is necessary. An officer is also expected to be in the area to help with traffic and other logistics from around 4:30 in the morning until 9:00 that night.

In 2016, WGNO stopped by the NCIS New Orleans set. Below is a photo gallery of some behind the scenes moments.