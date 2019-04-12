A free workout at Yulman Stadium? Get sweaty with November Project New Orleans!

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday, join November Project New Orleans for a killer stadium workout and maybe even free breakfast!

The workout will take place at Yulman stadium workout.

The workout will starts at 7:30am and it will sure leave you sweaty and proud!

After the workout, take a walk with November Project New Orleans to join them in supporting the football team at their annual spring game following the workout.

The Green Wave will take the field at 10 am.

If you want to join the fun, to join the fun, walk to the stadium via Ben Weiner Dr and enter the stadium through Gate A.

Parking will be available in the Diboll Garage free of charge – it is located on the south side of Yulman Stadium.

Breakfast vouchers will be handed out to the first 100 people at Tulane. Please bring an ID.

November Project is a FREE fitness movement that was born in Boston as a way to stay in shape during cold New England months.

Now present in multiple cities around the world, the movement is using a simple sense of accountability to motivate and encourage people of all ages, shapes, sizes and fitness levels to get out of their beds and get moving.