Wisconsin teacher on leave for reportedly asking African American students to research 'enslaved children' games

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — A Shorewood School District teacher is under investigation for allegedly telling African-American students to “research games that had been played by enslaved children.”

A letter was sent home Thursday telling parents and guardians of the incident that happened at Shorewood Intermediate School during a seventh grade physical education class.

The letter reads in part:

“We take these allegations extremely serious. Throughout this situation, student safety and well-being have been our top priority. Our school counselor, school psychologist, Dean of Students, and the SIS principal have been providing support to the students who were directly involved in the incident. We wanted to make you aware of this development, and to reiterate that our students and families remain our highest priority.”

Shorewood School District officials said the administration became aware of the concerns April 3, and immediately launched an investigation.

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Read the full letter sent home to parents and guardians below: