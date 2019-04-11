× Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez gets pied at ‘Double Dare Live’

NEW ORLEANS– Remember the hit Nickelodeon show, “Double Dare?” Well, the show has hit the road touring the country and made a stop in New Orleans at The Saenger Theatre on Tuesday night.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez attended the show, and got called up on stage by “Double Dare” hosts Marc Sommers and Robin Russo to play a game of “Musical Pies.”

Double Dare premiered in 1986 on Nickelodeon, and ran from 1986-1993, making it the network’s longest running game show. Shortly after its debut, Double Dare became one of the most popular original daily programs on cable television. The series went into syndication in 1988 and was later revived as Super Sloppy Double Dare in 1989. The show also ran on broadcast television as Family Double Dare in 1988, followed by new versions on Nick, including Double Dare 2000.

Watch what happens to Kenny in the video below. Thanks to Jessica Curry Redmond for sending us this video from the show!