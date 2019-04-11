Tattoo artist designs berry special Strawberry Fest poster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ponchatoula, La.-- Matthew Moore is a tattoo artist, but in the last few years, he's becoming known for his Strawberry Fest posters.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez talked with him about his poster.

"Last year I won the Strawberry Fest poster contest, and then I won again this year," Moore said.

He goes on to say, "They just liked my stuff and I'm trying to put out something different."

Matthew used several different mediums to create this years winning poster. he used oil, water color, and acrylic.

He said he wanted to make the poster feel vintage and capture the essence of Ponchatoula as well.

It took Moore about four months to paint this year's poster. He said he's already working on the 50th anniversary poster, which is a few years away. This is the 48th annual Strawberry Fest.

He said there's no rule as to how many strawberries have to be put on the poster, but in case you're wondering this year he painted 23 on.

And just like a tattoo with his poster Matthew's leaving a permanent mark on Ponchatoula's sweet history.

Matthew is a tattoo artist at Rougarou Collective in Ponchatoula. For more information, click HERE.

The Kiwanis Club of Ponchatoula sells the official Strawberry Fest posters. The small one costs $25. The large one costs $40.

For a link to past Strawberry Fest posters, click HERE.