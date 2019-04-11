Slidell high school student arrested for video voyeurism

SLIDELL, LA – The 18-year-old student has been arrested for inappropriately videotaping his teacher.

John A. Zeringue III, of Slidell, was arrested and is being charged with video voyeurism, which is a felony.

While his teacher was helping another student, Zeringue placed a camera underneath the teacher’s skirt.

He records a video, then shared the video via social media.

When someone told the teacher about the video, she filed a complaint with Slidell Police.

Zeringue has since admitted to the incident.

