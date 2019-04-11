Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

"The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is a FREE family friendly outdoor festival, filled with lots of great food, strawberries, entertainment, and fun for people of all ages to enjoy!" - lastrawberryfestival.com

April 12-14, 2019

Address Memorial Park 301 North Sixth Street (Intersection of North 6th Street and West Beech Street) Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Schedule of Events Friday, April 12th 12:00pm - Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 5:00pm - Entertainment Begins North Stage: 5:15pm: Introduction of Strawberry Royalty 5:30pm - 7:30pm: Hunter Morse 8:15pm - 10:15pm: Category 6 South Stage: 5:00pm - 7:00pm: Vidalia 7:45pm - 9:45pm: Mothership Saturday, April 13th 9:00am - Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 9:30am - Parade Starts Downtown 11:45am - Entertainment Begins North Stage: 11:30am - 11:45am: Egg Toss 11:45am - 1:45pm: Louisiana Spice 1:45pm - 2:15pm Strawberry Eating Contest 2:15pm - 4:15pm: After Hours 4:15pm - 5:30pm: Strawberry Auction 5:30pm - 8:00pm: The Dominos 8:30pm - 10:30pm: Werewolf South Stage: 12:30pm - 2:30pm: Lindsey Cardinale 3:00pm - 5:00pm: Chubby Carrier 5:45pm - 7:15pm: Louisiana LeRoux 8:00pm - 10:00pm: Chase Tyler 1:45pm - Parade Winners Announced 4:15pm - Strawberry Auction: Bid on the "Best of the Best" Ribbon-winning Strawberries Sunday, April 14th 6:30am - Strawberry Strut Registration 7:30am - Strawberry Strut 10K, 5K, & 1 Mile Fun Run 9:00am - Worship Services, Memorial Park 10:00am - Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 10:30am - Race Winners Announced 11:00am - Entertainment Begins North Stage 11:00am - 11:15am: Egg Toss 11:15am - 12:45pm: Katie Austin 12:45pm - 1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest 1:30pm - 3:30pm: The Wiseguys 4:00pm - 6:00pm: Bag of Donuts South Stage 11:00am - 12:30pm: Nonc Nu 1:00pm - 3:00pm: Aaron Foret 3:30pm - 5:30pm: No Idea 6:00pm - Festival Closes



