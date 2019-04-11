Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival 2019

Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival
"The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is a FREE family friendly outdoor festival, filled with lots of great food, strawberries, entertainment, and fun for people of all ages to enjoy!" - lastrawberryfestival.com
- April 12-14, 2019
- Address
- Memorial Park
- 301 North Sixth Street
- (Intersection of North 6th Street and West Beech Street)
- Ponchatoula, LA 70454
- Schedule of Events
- Friday, April 12th
- 12:00pm - Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
- 5:00pm - Entertainment Begins
- North Stage:
- 5:15pm: Introduction of Strawberry Royalty
- 5:30pm - 7:30pm: Hunter Morse
- 8:15pm - 10:15pm: Category 6
- South Stage:
- 5:00pm - 7:00pm: Vidalia
- 7:45pm - 9:45pm: Mothership
- Saturday, April 13th
- 9:00am - Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
- 9:30am - Parade Starts Downtown
- 11:45am - Entertainment Begins
- North Stage:
- 11:30am - 11:45am: Egg Toss
- 11:45am - 1:45pm: Louisiana Spice
- 1:45pm - 2:15pm Strawberry Eating Contest
- 2:15pm - 4:15pm: After Hours
- 4:15pm - 5:30pm: Strawberry Auction
- 5:30pm - 8:00pm: The Dominos
- 8:30pm - 10:30pm: Werewolf
- South Stage:
- 12:30pm - 2:30pm: Lindsey Cardinale
- 3:00pm - 5:00pm: Chubby Carrier
- 5:45pm - 7:15pm: Louisiana LeRoux
- 8:00pm - 10:00pm: Chase Tyler
- North Stage:
- 1:45pm - Parade Winners Announced
- 4:15pm - Strawberry Auction: Bid on the "Best of the Best" Ribbon-winning Strawberries
- Sunday, April 14th
- 6:30am - Strawberry Strut Registration
- 7:30am - Strawberry Strut 10K, 5K, & 1 Mile Fun Run
- 9:00am - Worship Services, Memorial Park
- 10:00am - Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
- 10:30am - Race Winners Announced
- 11:00am - Entertainment Begins
- North Stage
- 11:00am - 11:15am: Egg Toss
- 11:15am - 12:45pm: Katie Austin
- 12:45pm - 1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest
- 1:30pm - 3:30pm: The Wiseguys
- 4:00pm - 6:00pm: Bag of Donuts
- South Stage
- 11:00am - 12:30pm: Nonc Nu
- 1:00pm - 3:00pm: Aaron Foret
- 3:30pm - 5:30pm: No Idea
- 6:00pm - Festival Closes
Click here for more information about the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.