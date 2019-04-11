Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra to perform at City Park’s free concert, ‘Swing in the Oaks’

NEW ORLEANS – Bring your lawn chairs and ice chests to City Park to enjoy a free concert by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.

The concert is part of City Park’s “Swing in the Oaks” concert series.

The event will take place Tuesday, April 16, starting at 5:45 P.M. with a LPO Music for Life Performance.

Then at 7 P.M. the LPO will perform on the Woldenberg Great Lawn.

This year’s concert will be conducted by Thomas Wilkins.

The LPO will be collecting food donations on behalf of Second Harvest Food Bank as part of Orchestras Feeding America.

Attendees are asked to bring a canned good or non perishable food item.