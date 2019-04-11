× Livonia man charged with 500 counts of child pornography

BATON ROUGE – The adult male suspect was found to be in possession of several thousand images depicting pornography involving juveniles.

At least 500 of the pornographic images involved juveniles under the age of 13.

The multi-agency investigation led authorities to arrest 37-year-old Brian David Lemoine in the Point Coupee area.

The FBI Baton Rouge Resident Agency, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Livonia Police Department, Point

Coupee Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations worked together on this investigation.

Lemoine is being charged with 500 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.