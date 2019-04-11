Leonard Fournette arrested in FL for driving with a suspended license

Details on Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette’s arrest over suspended license – via @ESPN App https://t.co/SPVP9Cy8jH — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) April 11, 2019

ESPN correspondent Michael DiRocco shared the social media post, and tagged an article from ESPN.

According to the ESPN, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was charged with knowingly driving with a suspended, cancelled or revoked driver’s license.

Records from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office show the arrest happened on Thursday in Duval County, FL.

Thursday’s charge stems from a speeding citation from last November in Neptune Beach.

Fournette was cited for driving 37 mph in a 25 mph zone on Nov. 17.

In the coming weeks, he failed to pay his fine of $204, per the Duval County Clerk of Courts.

In Florida, failure to pay a speeding ticket results in a suspended license.

Today’s charge came with a bond of $1,508.

