Holy Cross School lands $10,000 grand prize

NEW ORLEANS - Holy Cross school scores $10,000 after edging out over 50 schools for a video contest.

The all-boys Catholic school participated in Powerade's 'Power Your School' contest. They were rewarded earlier this year.

Members of the Powerade team presented a $10,000 check to Holy Cross at 9:30 AM this morning during a pep assembly held on the newly-built soccer field (5500 Paris Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122).

The check will go to the school's athletic department.

The video included several student-athletes drinking various Powerade flavors and instantly becoming stronger, faster, and smarter while playing their sport.

"We had a lot of fun doing it" Student, Trent Terminie, told WGNO. "It was Mr. Ferry's idea but we all pitched in with the work. I really liked bonding [with them] while we were making it [the video].

Mr. Ferry was slow to accept any credit for his contribution. "It's always great when the students get the accomplishments and accolades for their hard work, so it all goes to them. I'm so excited and proud like a dad."

Eric Ferry is the Audio Visual Club Moderator at Holy Cross. Both he and Trent believe the school has a good shot of winning Powerade's 'Power Your School' competition next year.