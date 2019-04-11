Grand opening of new airport terminal rescheduled to late September

KENNER, LA – Originally scheduled to open on May 15, the new terminal will undergo four additional months of renovations.

The decision to push the grand opening to the fall was announced today by the City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Aviation Board.

They stated that after evaluating the status of all construction activities and consulting with key stakeholders, the new terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) would not be ready on May 15.

“This is a once in a lifetime investment that will benefit our city, region, state and all of our people. I accept the responsibility of making sure that when our new airport opens, it is at 100 percent readiness,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “The fact is: it is not ready, and there is more work to be done to get us there. I fully support the additional time needed and look forward to opening our new, completely operational facility at its peak on Day One.”

With passenger safety and customer experience as a top priority, the adjusted schedule will provide more time for testing, training, and implementation of key systems to transition operations to the new terminal. It will also give local residents time to become accustomed to the new access routes.

“Throughout the construction process, the Board has received progress updates, and we believe that this decision is in the best interest of our partners and the community. We can easily continue to operate in our existing facility during this short period until the new terminal is ready for full activation. It’s a big and complicated project, so it’s important we take this time to ensure that all systems are fully functional,” said Doug Thornton, Chair of the New Orleans Aviation Board Construction Committee.

“This is one of the most significant infrastructure projects in this region’s history. We want to make sure that we get it right. The additional time is going to allow us to deliver a world-class airport and ensure a safe and seamless transition so that our passengers have the best possible experience,” said Kevin C. Dolliole, Director of Aviation.

The existing airport facility remains operational, and there will be no impact to flights to and from MSY as a result of this change.

As Airport officials continue to evaluate the project construction schedule, a specific opening date will be confirmed in advance of the move so the general public and other stakeholders can make any necessary preparations.

Because a move of this magnitude impacts employees, tenants, suppliers, and the surrounding community, the Airport will also continue with its plans to conduct real-life passenger trials prior to facility opening.

In the coming weeks, MSY will select volunteers of all ages and travel experience to participate in trials to be conducted before the opening of the terminal. Those interested in participating should visit www.thenewmsy.com to sign up to receive additional information.