Four suspects identified in connection with string of burglaries in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – At least 20 vehicles have been burglarized, but only three of the four suspects have been arrested.

Detectives were able to link the same four individuals to at least 20 burglaries, as well as two vehicle thefts.

The vehicles were stolen from driveways in the Emerald Creek Subdivision and off of Saw Grass Loop, near Covington.

The stolen vehicles were later recovered, abandoned, unlocked, and with the keys, in Tangipahoa Parish on separates days.

19-year-old Genesis Kelly, 18-year-old Ehryn Anderson, 18-year-old Mark Solomon are in custody at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on unrelated charges.

They will be extradited to St. Tammany Parish upon being released.

Still at large, 19-year-old Terrence Brister, is also wanted for outstanding warrants.

Each of the four suspects will be charged with 20 counts simple burglary, two counts theft of a firearm, two counts vehicle theft, and one count hit and run.

All subjects are from the Tangipahoa area and will be charged in St. Tammany Parish.